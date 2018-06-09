The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:34 PM IST

India, All India

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy retains 11 ministries as portfolios announced

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 10:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Deputy CM G Parameshwara will keep home, excluding intelligence wing and youth empowerment and sports.

The Congress has left six vacancies in its share of ministries and while the JD(S) has left one. (Photo: File/DC)
 The Congress has left six vacancies in its share of ministries and while the JD(S) has left one. (Photo: File/DC)

Bengaluru: After days of hectic discussions and bargaining between the coalition partners – Congress and the JD(S) -- the Karnataka government on Friday announced that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy would keep a total of 11 portfolios with him including the Department of Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Information and Public Affairs and Energy among others.

Meanwhile, his deputy and Congress leader G Parameshwara will keep 3 portfolios including the home and youth empowerment and sports departments.

However, the chief minister will handle the Intelligence Wing from the Home Department.

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who played a pivotal role in keeping the MLAs intact and safe from the alleged poaching by the BJP after the elections, has been given the major and medium irrigation portfolios from the water resources department and the medical education portfolio from the family and welfare department.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s brother H D Revanna has been allocated public works department (PWD) excluding post and inland transport.

Congress leader KJ George has been given the Heavy Industries portfolio along with the Sugar department.

JD(S)’ D C Thamanna has been given the Transport department while Bandeppa Kashempur has been entrusted with the cooperation department.

GT Deve Gowda, who defeated former chief minister Siddaramaiah has been named the higher education minister.

The announcement of portfolios came after the cabinet was expanded on Wednesday with the induction of 25 ministers,14 from the Congress, nine from the JD(S) and one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

While forming the alliance, the two parties agreed to share the 34 portfolios in the ratio of 2:1, with the Congress getting 22 and the JD(S) 12, including the chief minister’s post.

The Congress has left six vacancies in its share of ministries and while the JD(S) has left one.

The allocation comes amid protests by senior Congress leaders who could not get ministerial posts, including M B Patil and H K Patil.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met the newly elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the Cabinet expansion and tried to pacify them; however, they remained defiant. Following this, the Chief Minister asked the Congress high-command to immediately resolve the situation.

Tags: karnataka government, portfolio allocation, hd kumaraswamy, g parameshwara, d k shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham