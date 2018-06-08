The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

India, All India

'Divisive political forces' posted morphed photos of Pranab Mukherjee: RSS

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 8:08 pm IST

'We denounce, strongly condemn lowly act of these divisive political forces who are deliberately trying to defame organisation,' RSS said.

The morphed photo (right) of former President Pranab Mukherjee at the RSS event in Nagpur. (Photo: Twitter | @RuchisharmaINC)
 The morphed photo (right) of former President Pranab Mukherjee at the RSS event in Nagpur. (Photo: Twitter | @RuchisharmaINC)

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Friday blamed "divisive political forces" for first trying to make former President Pranab Mukherjee "refrain" from attending its event and then for posting a morphed photograph showing him in a prayer position identified with the organisation.

"Some divisive political forces have posted a morphed photo of former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee standing in a prayer position with a folded hand during recitation of Sangha 'prarthana' (prayer) at yesterday's RSS function at Nagpur," the Hindutva organisation's joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement.

"These forces initially tried to create an opposition to make Mukherjee refrain from attending this function and now these frustrated forces are indulging in all such dirty tricks to defame the RSS. We denounce and strongly condemn the lowly act of these divisive political forces who are deliberately trying to defame the RSS," he said.

(Photo: Twitter/ANI)(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, a Congress leader who had opposed his visit to the RSS event, had highlighted the photograph and said, "See, this is exactly what I was fearing & warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing!".

Also Read: Warned you, says Pranab Mukherjee's daughter on morphed photo of RSS event

Tags: rss, pranab mukherjee, morphed photo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

