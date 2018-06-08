Railways earns Rs 42.15 crore from ticketless travellers in a month

The earnings from April to May 2018 showed an increase of 2.25 per cent as compared to earnings of Rs 41.22 crore registered in 2017.

Apart from this, around 1,517 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were found and Rs 12.77 lakh was recovered as penalty.

New Delhi: The Central Railway has registered record earnings of Rs 42.15 crore from ticketless and irregular travellers for the period of April to May 2018.

During this period, a total of 7.59 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 7.25 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 4.70 per cent, the Central Railway said in a statement.

Apart from this, around 1,517 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were found and Rs 12.77 lakh was recovered as penalty.