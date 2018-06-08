The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

Railways earns Rs 42.15 crore from ticketless travellers in a month

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 9:52 am IST

The earnings from April to May 2018 showed an increase of 2.25 per cent as compared to earnings of Rs 41.22 crore registered in 2017.

Apart from this, around 1,517 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were found and Rs 12.77 lakh was recovered as penalty. (Photo: File)
 Apart from this, around 1,517 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were found and Rs 12.77 lakh was recovered as penalty. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Railway has registered record earnings of Rs 42.15 crore from ticketless and irregular travellers for the period of April to May 2018.

During this period, a total of 7.59 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 7.25 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 4.70 per cent, the Central Railway said in a statement.

The earnings realised from such travel was Rs 42.15 crore during the period of April to May 2018, showing an increase of 2.25 per cent as compared to earnings of Rs 41.22 crore registered during the corresponding period in 2017.

Apart from this, around 1,517 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were found and Rs 12.77 lakh was recovered as penalty.

Tags: indian railways, central railways, ticketless travel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

2

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

3

Woman’s tongue gets ‘pregnant’ after eating squid sperm in raw calamari

4

Bizarre: Woman cooks crispy fish on car hood in 40 degrees weather

5

The Sri Lankan sojourn: Clean, green and serene

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham