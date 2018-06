The person, whose body was found, worked at President Secretariat and was unwell.

New Delhi: A body was found today at the servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan, news agency ANI reported Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police saying.

The room from where the body was recovered was found locked from inside.

The person, whose body was found, worked at President Secretariat and was unwell since sometime.

Further details are awaited.