The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

India, All India

45-yr-old Dalit woman in Gujarat attacked for sitting on chair at school

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 8:25 pm IST

Pallaviben Jadav, who works at an Anganwadi, had been entrusted the task of distributing Aadhaar cards, police said.

Jayraj Vegad and some 25 others went to the woman's house in the evening and allegedly attacked her, her husband and some other family members with sticks and sharp weapons. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Jayraj Vegad and some 25 others went to the woman's house in the evening and allegedly attacked her, her husband and some other family members with sticks and sharp weapons. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Ahmedabad: A Dalit woman was allegedly attacked by a mob for sitting on a chair at a school in a village in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, police has said. The incident took place at Valthera village two days ago.

45-year-old Pallaviben Jadav, who works at an Anganwadi (government-run nursery school), had been entrusted the task of distributing Aadhaar cards, police said.

According to the FIR registered at Kath police station, Jayraj Vegad, a local resident, was infuriated to see that Pallaviben Jadav was sitting on a chair while doing her work.

Being a Dalit how she dared to sit on a chair, he asked her and kicked the chair, causing her to fall, as per the complaint lodged by Pallaviben Jadav's husband Ganpat Jadav.

Later, Jayraj Vegad and some 25 others went to the woman's house in the evening and allegedly attacked her, her husband and some other family members with sticks and sharp weapons.

Koth police registered a case under booking the accused for attempt to murder and dacoity, and also under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused belong to the Karadia Rajput community which falls in the OBC category, police said.

"It was also alleged that the accused snatched away Pallaviben's mangalsutra. The accused also allegedly tried to set one of Jadav's relatives on fire," said PD Manvar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SC/ST Cell, Ahmedabad.

PD Manvar, who is investigating the case, said three persons were arrested today.

Bharat Vegad, one of the accused named in the police complaint, later filed a complaint against Pallaviben Jadav and her husband, alleging that it was the couple and their relatives who attacked him and others, the senior police officer said.

Tags: dalit woman attacked, gujarat, crime
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham