The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

Two attack Sitaram Yechury at press meet, arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 2:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 2:47 am IST

They have been identified as Pawan Kumar Kaul and Upendra Kumar.

Police personnel takes away one of the two alleged right-wing activists at the CPI(M) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Police personnel takes away one of the two alleged right-wing activists at the CPI(M) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was attacked by two alleged right-wing activists at the party headquarters, A.K.G. Bhavan, on Wednesday. The attackers who raised slogans of “Hindu Sena zindabad” and “CPI(M) murdabad” have been detained by the police. They have been identified as Pawan Kumar Kaul and Upendra Kumar.

The police is trying to probe whether they belong to Hindu Sena — an ultra right-wing organisation. This is the first time a CPI(M) leader was attacked in the party office in the national capital by any right-wing element.

The CPI(M) general secretary did not sustain any injury. The attack came when Mr Yechury was entering the floor for a press briefing. The assailants, who had entered the building posing as journalists, tried to push Mr Yechury and began raising the slogans. Before they could move closer to the CPI(M) general secretary, they were immediately surrounded by party workers, who then pounced on them. One of the attackers managed to run out of the building, but was caught by the police outside.

The other one was handed over to the police by CPI(M) workers. There was heavy police presence outside A.K.G. Bhavan as the party was concluding its two-day politburo meeting, being attended by senior leaders and chief ministers of Kerala and Tripura.

Mr Yechury, who later continued with the media briefing, tweeted: “We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh’s goonda-gardi to silence us.” There was an all round condemnation by the political parties, particularly the Opposition.

Congress spokesperson Sandeep Dikshit strongly condemned the incident saying it was a “dastardly attack against the Opposition and shows the intolerance of right-wing elements”. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the assault amounted to “an assault on Indian democracy”.

DCP (Delhi) B.K. Singh said that it seemed that the accused belonged to one Hindu Sena. He, however, said that the police is trying to verify the credentials of the accused.

The Hindu Sena appeared to be another fringe Hindutva groups among many which have been mushrooming of late. The official website of the organisation, also seemed to have organised protests against BJP during the Uri attack. The catchline of the organisation stated-”Bhagwa dalne ki zaroorat nehi-andar se Hindu hona chahiye (Thre’s no need to put on saffron garb-one has to be Hindu from inside.”

Tags: sitaram yechury, hindu sena, cpi(m)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

2

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

3

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

4

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

5

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham