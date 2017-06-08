The Asian Age | News

TN: Body of 10-day-old baby born to minor girl found rotten on rooftop

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 10:50 am IST

A foul smell emanating from the asbestos roof of one of the houses led one of the residents to the body, police said.

Police traced the girl's family who claim innocence in the whole incident. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Chennai: Residents of Tondiarpet on Tuesday night found the decomposed body of a 10-day-old baby on the roof of a house. A day later, police found that the baby had been born to a minor girl, who was impregnated by her neighbour, a 23-year-old man.

A foul smell emanating from the asbestos roof of one of the houses led one of the residents to the body, police said. The body has since been moved to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Police traced the girl's family who claim innocence in the whole incident. But, preliminary investigations revealed that the girl is a class 11 student at a nearby government school.

“The parents maintain that they were not aware that the girl was pregnant. They had taken her to a nearby clinic, where it was not diagnosed either. The parents were of the impression that she had menstrual health problems,” an investigating officer said. The girl's father is a casual labourer and the mother a domestic help.

Police said the girl had an abortion and delivered the foetus in the bathroom on May 28. Ravi (23), a truck driver had sexual relationship with the girl and made her pregnant.

Tondiarpet Police have registered a case and arrested the man, Ravi, under the POCSO Act. He has been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said that the parents of the girl would be questioned further.

Tags: minor girl, 10-day-old baby
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

