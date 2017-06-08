Supreme Court to hear cattle case on June 15

A vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta will hear the PIL.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a PIL against the Centres’ ban on cattle trade at livestock markets for slaughter on June 15.

The Centre recently issued a notification, saying it wanted to check cruelty to animals, but many states called it a move to encroach upon their jurisdiction.

A vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta will hear the PIL filed by Mohammed Abdul Fahe-em Qureshi, president of All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee.