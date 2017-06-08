Sitaram Yechury heckled in Delhi, two held

The police is probing whether they belong to the ultra right-wing organisation, Hindu Sena.

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was attacked by two alleged right-wing activists at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. He did not sustain any injury.

The attackers, who pushed Mr Yechury and raised slogans like “Hindu Sena zindabad, CPI(M) murdabad”, have been detained by the police. The police is probing whether they belong to the ultra right-wing organisation, Hindu Sena.

The attackers, who had entered the building posing as journalists, tried to push Mr Yechury as he was entering the floor for a press briefing. But before they could move closer to him, party workers pounced on them.

Mr Yechury addressed the media briefing and later tweeted: “We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh’s goonda-gardi to silence us.” All political parties condemned the attack.