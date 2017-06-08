The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

India, All India

MP farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Mandsaur to visit kin of deceased

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 10:31 am IST

The Centre has hit back at Gandhi for publicizing the entire matter through his visit, and branded it as a publicity stunt.

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Thursday to meet the grieving families of farmers who lost their lives in the police firing.

The Centre has hit back at Gandhi for publicizing the entire matter through his visit, and branded it as a publicity stunt.

"Rahul Gandhi is going to that area where situation is very much tense. He should understand his responsibility. He should have talked about this first, but he is so fond of his publicity. That's why he is going there." Union Minister of Steel, Mines and Employment Narendra Singh Tomar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress has rebuffed reports of Gandhi participating in the ongoing farmers protest in Mandsaur, saying such a plan was never on the card for the party.

"People who wanted to go and express solidarity with the bereaved farmers, including Rahul Gandhi, were denied permission. Instead canards and rumours were spread that he wanted to go earlier to participate in the protest. There were never any plans, never any attempt," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in a press briefing here.

Appealing for peace to the agitating farmers in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed in the violence.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister asserted that his government stands with farmers and assured that various demands have been fulfilled in the past.

"In the past 11 years, there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have been fulfilled," he said.

However, Chouhan came down heavily on the Congress for giving a political tinge to the violence.

The farmers' agitation in Mandsaur district further intensified with protestors setting at least eight to ten vehicles on fire on Wednesday.

Demanding the presence of Chouhan, the protesting farmers, earlier on Wednesday got into a scuffle with the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur district over them delaying their visit to the area.

Farmers hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Wednesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur.

The protestors alleged that police fired at them. A judicial probe has been ordered in the matter.

Meanwhile, the SP and collector of Mandsaur district were transferred from their positions on Thursday.

Tags: rahul gandhi, mandsaur, madhya pradesh, farmers, police firing, centre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

2

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

3

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

4

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

5

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham