The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 09:23 PM IST

India, All India

Killed Mandsaur farmers' should get martyr status: Rahul to kin of deceased

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 8:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 9:12 pm IST

The Congress VP also said that the party is with the farmers and will take their demands to the Parliament.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Representational/File)
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Representational/File)

Nimbaheda (Rajasthan): Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the families of farmers killed in police firing on Tuesday during agitation in Madhya Pradesh, and vowed to press for farm loan waiver across the country.

The kin of four of the five deceased farmers were brought to Rajathan's Chittorgarh district by Congress workers to meet Gandhi after he was released along with 250 supporters on border by Madhya Pradesh police, which had kept them in preventive arrest for four hours after they tried to enter Mandsaur, the epicentre of the violent farmers’ agitation.

The Congress Vice President lashed out at the BJP governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for stopping him from visiting Mandsaur and demanded martyr status for the farmers who were killed in the police action during the stir for loan waiver, MSP rise among other demands.

"I wanted to meet the families for two minutes to say that we are with them, but I was not allowed. I only wanted to share their grief....Am I not a citizen of this country? Am I not allowed to visit Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other (BJP ruled) states just because I do not belong to the RSS?" he told reporters after consoling the bereaved families.

He attacked the Modi government, saying it has forgotten the farmers and was only interested in waiving the debt of "50 richest people" of the country.

"The farmers in the county are desperately crying for help but the government is not ready to hear them," he said.

He supported the farmers' demand for loan waiver and said that they were not getting their due.

Gandhi said that the loan waiver in Uttar Pradesh had come as he had mounted pressure on the BJP government on the issue.

"I will continue to press every government across the country to waive farmers' loans. I will keep raising the issue in Parliament," he said.

He accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of lying on the issue of farmers death in police firing.

Action should be taken against the security personnel involved in the firing incident. The farmers were not warned and were shot in the chest in violation of all standing operation procedures, he alleged

"This is barbaric. Those who have died should get martyr status."

He also slammed the BJP for saying that he had gone for a 'photo-op' there.

"I only wanted meet the farmers. What was the need for controversy?" Gandhi said.

He added that government can waive loans of Rs 1.10 lakh crore of 50 rich people in the country, then why the loans of those farmers who feed the nation cannot be waived.

Earlier, Gandhi defied elaborate security arrangements and crossed Rajasthan border to enter Naya Gaon in Neemuch district of MP, about 400 km from the state capital Bhopal. Mandsaur district borders Neemuch.

But he was detained and later arrested. Gandhi was taken to a guesthouse of a cement company, where he was kept for four hours.

"Rahul Gandhi, along with around 250 Congress leaders, were under preventive arrest under under CrPC  section 151. We had informed them that there is curfew in four police station areas and they should not go there. But despite this, they tried to move towards the area," SP (Neemuch) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

They were later released on the border, he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, mandsaur, farmer protests, loan waivers, bjp
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

'Battani' family of Hyderabad distributes 'fish prasad' which cures asthma

2

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

3

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

4

Moto unveils Z2 Play at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart

5

Not Shraddha or Kriti, Tiger Shroff to romance Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham