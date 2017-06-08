The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 04:51 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 7 millitants killed in multiple clashes with Army along LoC

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 4:15 pm IST

One Army jawan has also died while fighting the infiltrating militants, officials here said.

Illustration Image. (Photo: DC)
  Illustration Image. (Photo: DC)

Srinagar: At least seven militants have been killed in a series of clashes with the Army troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts during the past two days. One Army jawan has also died while fighting the infiltrating militants, officials in Srinagar said.

The Army said it has foiled “multiple attempts” made by Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the LoC. “In the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machael, Nowgam and Uri sectors after eliminating seven armed intruders, so far”, Udhampur-based defence spokesman Colonel NN Joshi said.

He added that large quantity of arms, ammunition and war like stores have been recovered. “Operations are in progress at Machael, Nowgam and Uri sectors,” he said adding “These armed intruder groups were being provided active support including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistan army posts on the LoC to assist them in infiltration into the Kashmir Valley”.

The spokesman said that during this year, so far, as many as 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders killed by the Indian Army along the LoC. “Relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan,” he asserted.

The Army sources said that three militants and an Army jawan were killed in a fire fight with the infiltrating militants in Nowgam sector on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, three militants were killed in a similar clash with the Army in Machael sector. The Army officials here had said that the trio was part of a heavily armed group of infiltrators which had sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir from PoK overnight but was confronted by the Army troops deployed in the frontier region.

 The soldiers from the Army 56 Rashtriya Rifles engaged the militants during a cordon-and-search operation launched in Sardari Nad forest area of Macheal after they learnt about the infiltration. The militants hiding in the woods opened fire, triggering an encounter which is still underway.

On May 26, the Army had claimed killing two members of Pakistan Army’s Border Action Team (BAT) in Baramulla’s Uri sector whereas six militants were gunned down in the same sector a day later.

Tags: indian army, infiltration, militants, loc
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

2

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

3

Moto unveils Z2 Play at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart

4

Not Shraddha or Kriti, Tiger Shroff to romance Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

5

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham