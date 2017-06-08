The Asian Age | News

J&K: 2 Army soldiers injured as militants open fire in Baramulla encounter

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 11:52 am IST

Indian Army troops reached Baramulla sector (J&K) after getting information about the militant movement in the region.

Representational Image. (Photo: File/AP)
Baramulla: Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Indian Army troops moved into the Doba Sardar area of the Baramulla-Uri sector near the Line of Control on receiving intelligence about the movement of five to six militants who had infiltrated from across the border.

When the militants opened fire on the troops, two of the soldiers were injured. They have been identified as Vijay Sharma and Firasat Ali and are presently being treated in hospital.

The remaining militants are suspected to be hiding in a dense forest area near the Line of Control. The army has confirmed the recovery of six bags belonging to the militants. Details of the contents in these bags has not been revealed till now.

Tags: baramulla, indian army, j&k encounter, line of control
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

