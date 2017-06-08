The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017

India, All India

Indian Army fully prepared to face external, internal threats: Bipin Rawat

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 12:56 pm IST

General Bipin Rawat concluded by saying that the Indian Army's preparations are not against any specific country.

Army chief Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, in an interaction, said that the Indian army is well prepared to face external, as well as internal threats to the country. "Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war", General Bipin Rawat said.

The Army Chief added that even though India is ready for a multi front war there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation.

"Even the PM has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border," said General Rawat.

In a freewheeling conversation, General Rawat also informed that a new strike corps, 17 Strike Corps, is being raised specifically for mountain warfare. On asking about the delay in its raising Army Chief said a process as complex as this takes time.

"It is being raised from scratch. The recruitments are on. As it is, to prepare an army soldier it takes about three years from recruitment process to training and then orienting and finally their deployment," he said.

General Rawat went on to discuss modernization plans of the Army, saying that the Government is aware of our all needs and is supporting us in every manner.

"Make in India is a good initiative, it will give results in two to three years," said General Rawat.

General Rawat added that all armies across the world maintain an inventory in the ratio of the 30:40:30. Here 30 percent equipment is state of the art technology, 40 percent is undergoing modernization and the rest 30 percent is obsolete, which requires an upgrade.

