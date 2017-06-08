ICJ Prez to discuss procedure in Jadhav case with India, Pak today

According to sources, India will be represented by its ‘agent’ who appeared during the last public hearing on May 18.

Further procedure will be discussed by the ICJ president with both the parties, sources said. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: International Court of Justice (ICJ) president Ronny Abraham will discuss further procedure with both India and Pakistan on Thursday in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

According to sources, India will be represented by its ‘agent’ who appeared during the last public hearing on May 18. Ministry of external affairs joint secretary in- charge of Pakistan division, Deepak Mittal, represented India during the hearing.

Read: Jadhav providing ‘crucial intelligence’ on terror attacks: Pak

Further procedure will be discussed by the ICJ president with both the parties, sources said.

India moved the ICJ against the death penalty on May 8. The next day, the international court gave Jadhav, 46, a lease of life and stayed the death sentence as a provisional measure.

Read: Ex-ISI official reveals Jadhav captured from Iran, negates Pak claim

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.