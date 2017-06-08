The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

India, All India

ICJ Prez to discuss procedure in Jadhav case with India, Pak today

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 9:55 am IST

According to sources, India will be represented by its ‘agent’ who appeared during the last public hearing on May 18.

Further procedure will be discussed by the ICJ president with both the parties, sources said. (Photo: Screengrab)
  Further procedure will be discussed by the ICJ president with both the parties, sources said. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: International Court of Justice (ICJ) president Ronny Abraham will discuss further procedure with both India and Pakistan on Thursday in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

According to sources, India will be represented by its ‘agent’ who appeared during the last public hearing on May 18. Ministry of external affairs joint secretary in- charge of Pakistan division, Deepak Mittal, represented India during the hearing.

Read: Jadhav providing ‘crucial intelligence’ on terror attacks: Pak

Further procedure will be discussed by the ICJ president with both the parties, sources said.

India moved the ICJ against the death penalty on May 8. The next day, the international court gave Jadhav, 46, a lease of life and stayed the death sentence as a provisional measure.

Read: Ex-ISI official reveals Jadhav captured from Iran, negates Pak claim

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, icj, ronny abraham
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

2

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

3

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

4

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

5

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham