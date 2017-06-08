The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

Centre seeks report on MP farmers’ stir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 2:42 am IST

The situation, officials added, is expected to become normal within the next two-three days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Concerned over the apparent political fallout of the farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, which turned violent on Tuesday claiming six lives, the Centre government has sought a detailed report from the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held detailed discussions on the issue with his senior ministerial colleagues immediately after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The home ministry, sources said, wants to specifically know as to who fired on the agitating farmers, resulting in the casualties. In a bid to contain the violence, the Centre has already rushed 600 personnel of Rapid Action Force to the trouble hit area even as 500 more are being sent.

Senior ministry officials are in touch with the state administration to discuss various measures being taken to help normalise the situation. The ministry officials claimed the situation remained tense, though under control, in areas like Mandsaur, Inasmuch and Rattle even as curfew and Section 144 of Croc, which bans large gathering of people, has been clamped in some parts of these areas.

Home ministry officials admitted that the extent of Tuesday’s violence clearly reveals that neither the state administration had any local intelligence on the mobilisation of farmers nor was it prepared fully prepared to handle the violent agitation. The situation, officials added, is expected to become normal within the next two-three days.

Farmers have been protesting since June 1 in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, demanding loan waivers and higher minimum support prices among other benefits.

The home ministry has assured all support to the State government, saying if required additional reinforcements could also be rushed.

Sources said the Cabinet meeting, which began at 10.30am, lasted over three hours, as the PM is understood to have held discussions with home minister Rajnath Singh over the issue, soon after the cabinet agenda items were dispensed away with.

Tags: mandsaur violence, narendra modi, rapid action force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

2

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

3

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

4

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

5

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham