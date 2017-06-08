The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017

India, All India

Babri case: LK Advani, others need not appear in court

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 2:39 am IST

Counsels of L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati moved the plea during trial.

Senior BJP leader L K Advani (Photo: PTI)
 Senior BJP leader L K Advani (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The special CBI court on Wednesday exempted senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharati from personal appearance in court.

The counsels of these leaders had moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance during the trial. The counsels cited old age as reasons for exemption. Ms Bharati’s counsel pleaded extensive travel as the reason for her inability to appear before the court daily during the trial.

The special CBI judge, Justice S.K. Yadav, passed an order granting them the exemption. However, Justice Yadav made it clear that the leaders would have to appear before the court whenever they were required.

The special CBI court had framed conspiracy and other charges against Mr Advani, Mr Joshi, Ms Bharati and nine others on May 30 and allowed the prosecution to begin the trial.

The Supreme Court had, on April 19, had issued a directive to hear the case on a day-to-day basis and complete the trial within two years.

Tags: cbi court, l.k. advani, babri case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

