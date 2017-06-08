The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

India, All India

Address our problems or face 'Mandsaur-like situation': UP farmer to Yogi

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 2:42 pm IST

National president of the Rashtriya Kisaan Manch said the basic issue is of minimum support price that most farmers are unable to get.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Issuing a stern warning at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, a farmer leader from the northern state on Thursday said the basic problems of farmers must be addressed at the earliest or prepare to face a "Mandsaur-like situation".

Taking a dig at the crop loan waiver scheme announced by Yogi Adityanath at his first cabinet meeting, Shekhar Dixit, National President of the Rashtriya Kisaan Manch, said the basic issue is of minimum support price that most farmers are unable to get.

"If the Uttar Pradesh government is really serious about addressing the problems and plight of the farmers, then it must start resolving their problems lest a Mandsaur-like situation grip the state and unrest fans out," Dixit told PTI, referring to the violence in Madhya Pradesh where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday.

Loan waiver was no solution to the problems, which plague the farming community in the state or in the country, he added.

"The basic issue is of minimum support price, which a large section of farmers are unable to get. This virtually pushes them into the vicious cycle of poverty, and it takes several years for them to break this vicious cycle and embark on the path of prosperity."

Dixit, 33, was also of the view that farmers would not benefit till decisions pertaining to their welfare are taken from the confines of air-conditioned cabins.

"The clarion call of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan (Hail Soldier, Hail Farmer), which was given by former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has been reduced to a mere slogan. Time has come for us to redress the grievances of the farmers of the farmers at the earliest in order to thwart an impending disaster," Dixit said.

In August 2016, the farmer leader had demanded a separate commission for farmers with constitutional powers and representation of farmers in it.

"Like Nirvachan Aayog (Election Commission), the Kisaan Aayog would have constitutional powers with representation of farmers in it."

Dixit had also highlighted the need for construction of more cold storage facilities across the state.

The Rashtriya Kisaan Manch was founded by former prime minister V P Singh in 1989.

Reacting to the forum's criticism, the state BJP said the Yogi Adityanath government was responsive to farmer needs.

"Unlike the previous governments, the Yogi Adityanath government is sensitive to the feelings of the farmers. The work done for the farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has not been done by any government (either at the Centre or at the state) in the last 70 years," said state BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla.

"This could be best exemplified by the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and waiver of crop loans by the Yogi government. There has been record wheat purchase after the Yogi government came to power. The Mandsaur incident is unfortunate, and soon the faces of the culprits will be unveiled," he added.

Tags: chief minister yogi adityanath, mandsaur violence

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

2

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

3

Moto unveils Z2 Play at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart

4

Not Shraddha or Kriti, Tiger Shroff to romance Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

5

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham