India, All India

RSS hits out at Congress chief over anti-dalit remark

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 8, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 6:35 am IST

RSS’s reaction was to a social media post by Gandhi on Sunday where he had posted a video highlighting the BJP and RSS leaders’ “anti-dalit” stance.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Terming Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party’s campaign in the poll-bound state of Karnataka as a “political swindle based on lies”, the RSS said that they continue to try and misguide the society with their lies and deceit. The RSS’s reaction was to a social media post by Mr Gandhi on Sunday where he had posted a video highlighting the BJP and RSS leaders’ “anti-dalit” stance.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya, in a statement issued, said the official Facebook page of Mr Gandhi shared a “blatant lie” in the name of sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat and him where he had claimed that the RSS intends to end the reservations granted to the SC/ST communities by the Indian constitution.

“These allegations are a white lie and absolutely baseless,” reads the statement. It further read, “It has been the official stand of RSS that these reservations should continue.”

Dr Vaidya said Mr Gandhi and Congress’ campaign “is a political swindle based on lies and falsehood. I strongly condemn this heinous and unwelcome conduct”.

Mr Gandhi’s post read: “Central to the RSS/BJP fascist ideology is that dalits and adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/BJP leaders is revealed.”

