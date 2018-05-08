Kerala CPM leader hacked to death near Kannur

The incident happened at around 9 pm. The deceased, Babu, was a local committee member of the CPM, police said.

Kannur: A local CPM leader was hacked to death on Monday night at nearby Palloor in Mahe, which borders Kannur district, police said.

Police sources said though he was rushed to a hospital, his could not be saved.

The Left party has alleged that the RSS and the BJP were behind the attack.

The CPM has called for a strike on Tuesday in Kannur district and Mahe.

Mahe, is situated between Thalassery in the politically volatile Kannur district and Vatakara in Kozhikode district. It is an enclave of Puducherry.