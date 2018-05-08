Hyderabad: School principal’s husband booked for ‘groping’ minor girl student

Police said minor was allegedly groped during Diwali 2017 at the quarters of principal located on the premises of the residential school.

'A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Damodar last week,' a senior police official said.

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a government residential school principal’s husband in Hyderabad for allegedly groping a minor girl student, police said today.

While police said they registered the case against Damodar last week, official sources said the principal has been suspended in connection with the alleged incident.

But, the case was registered last week after the girl’s mother lodged a police complaint about a week ago, they said.

Police said teams have been formed to nab the accused, who is absconding.