Cong planning to blame EVMs for their defeat in K'taka, says Modi

Bijapur: With only four days to go for the Karnataka Assembly elections, political parties in the state are leaving no stone unturned to raise the poll fever.

While addressing a rally in Bijapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that there is going to be no hung Assembly in the state. "People have gathered here for this rally in large numbers. They are here because they want to show their support for BJP and aspire a better life in the coming five years," he said.

PM Modi further accused the Congress of playing electoral politics instead of working for the welfare of state and its farmers.

“What has the Congress done for the farmers of Karnataka? When the state was suffering due to droughts, Ministers handling key portfolios were busy in Delhi doing politics,” the Prime Minister said.

Further taking a jibe at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, "Instead of going among the people, the Congress leaders are thinking about what excuses to make about a certain defeat. The reasons for their excuse will include faulty EVMs and other such reasons."

The Prime Minister also blamed the Congress of creating a fake campaign over women safety. “Congress has never been serious about safety of women. Here in Bijapur there was a case but what did Congress government do? Nothing. It is the NDA Government that has brought a tough law that will ensure safety of women,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi further said, “It is the Congress party that did not allow the law on Triple Talaq to be passed. How can they even talk about women empowerment.”

Eyeing a huge win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is scheduled to address three important rallies - in Bijapur, Mangaluru, Bengaluru.