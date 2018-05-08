The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

India, All India

Centre will bring ordinance if SC ‘dilutes’ SC/ST act: Ram Vilas Paswan

PTI
Published : May 8, 2018, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 3:33 pm IST

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the government is committed (for the welfare of SC/ST).

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday held a meeting with officials of FCI and reviewed its functioning. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday held a meeting with officials of FCI and reviewed its functioning. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday expressed hope that the Supreme Court "will not dilute" the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and said the Centre would take the ordinance route to ensure that there was no change in the legislation.

"The government is committed (for the welfare of SC/ST) and we hope the Supreme Court will not dilute the SC/ST Act and what is in the Act will remain," Paswan said.

"If there will be any dilution, then government will bring ordinance and we will see that nothing is changed," the Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister told reporters after participating in a review meeting with officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Chennai.

The apex court had on March 20 said that on "several occasions", innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the SC/ST Act.

Several north Indian states were rocked by widespread violence and clashes following a 'Bharat Bandh' call given by many Dalit organisations protesting the top court's March 20 order.

Eight persons were killed in the clashes.

The Centre had moved the apex court on April 2 seeking review of its judgement by which safeguards were put on the provisions for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act.

But the court refused to keep its March 20 verdict in abeyance till it decided the Centre's review petition.

The next hearing on the Centre's review petition is scheduled on May 16.

Paswan said suggestions on safeguards against arrest were made by the Mayawati-led BSP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2007.

The then UP government had issued an order that FIR cannot be lodged unless a police authority recommended, following reports of misuse of the SC/ST Act, he claimed.

Paswan said, more 'offences' have been included in the SC/ST Act after the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014.

The government could opt for the ordinance route also on the issue of reservation in promotion for SC/ST, he said.

At present, there was a court case in this regard, he added.

Earlier, Paswan held a meeting with officials of FCI and reviewed its functioning. He also held discussions with Tamil Nadu government officials over the implementation of the National Food Security Act.

On the NEET issue, Paswan said that he has taken up with the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development, the issue of allotment of centres in other states for some of the candidates.

Tags: ram vilas paswan, supreme court, sc/st act, dalits
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

2

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

3

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

4

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

5

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

more

ALSO FROMLife

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham