The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST

India, All India

Biggest achievement of my life: 'Angry Hanuman' artist on PM's praise

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : May 8, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 10:31 am IST

Artist Karan Acharya said he was both 'shocked' and 'happy' when he learnt that his work was praised by PM Modi.

Artist Karan Acharya said he took only half-an-hour to complete his 'Angry Hanuman' artwork. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Artist Karan Acharya said he took only half-an-hour to complete his 'Angry Hanuman' artwork. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Creator of the 'angry Hanuman' portrait, artist Karan Acharya said he was both "shocked" and "happy" when he learnt that his work was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Karnataka.

Acharya said he didn't believe at first that the artwork - which had gone viral - was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding he had to check the video of the rally to believe that he was, indeed, lauded by the Prime Minister. He says it is the biggest achievement of his life.

"My friends were calling me continuously on Sunday. I thought they were calling normally, but one of my friends texted me that the Prime Minister praised my painting. I didn't believe at first," Karan Acharya told news agency ANI.

"But when I saw his video, I was shocked and happy. I feel this is the biggest achievement of my life, as my work grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Talking about the artwork that got Acharya the fame, he said, "It all started when my friends forced me to paint a flag for Ganesh Chaturthi, which is unique. We thought of many other gods, but finally stuck at Lord Hanuman as we were his devotees."

Artist Karan Acharya. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)Artist Karan Acharya. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

He said he wanted to do something different. "We wanted to make a unique artwork. That is the reason I thought of portraying an attitude on Hanuman. Generally, we get many images of Hanuman on Google but this is a little different as I used orange as the background and just a single colour on it," the artist said.

"The orange colour, which I have used is just to symbolise the god, not in support of any political party. It just took half-an-hour to complete the artwork," he added.

"I am very happy that my painting went viral in just three years. What more could an artist want than seeing his painting everywhere?" he said.

Acharya artwork has been seen on the rear windshield of cars across cities.

The artist said he got encouragement from his family, as his parents themselves are artists. "My family was a great support for me since my childhood. They encouraged me and I got inspired by them as they are also artists," Acharya said.

Tags: karan acharya, angry hanuman, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

2

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

3

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

4

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

5

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Bride's look hidden, Anand looks like prince, celebs shine

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham