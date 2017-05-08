The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 08, 2017 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh calls for 'unity of purpose' to tackle Naxals

PTI
Published : May 8, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2017, 1:10 pm IST

He also said unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) would be pressed into service to bust their hideouts.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: AP)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Calling for "unity of purpose" amongst all Naxal-affected states, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday advocated the formation of a strategic and unified command to foil attempts to "stall development and throttle democracy at gunpoint".

Inaugurating a meeting of top officials and chief ministers of 10 Naxal-affected states, the home minister spoke about the many steps that need to be taken to counter the guerrillas and said there should be immediate measures such as choking their finances.

He also said unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) would be pressed into service to bust their hideouts.

"I am sure that the attempts to stall development and throttle democracy at gunpoint will not be successful ever," the home minister said at the meeting, being held two weeks after 25 paramilitary personnel were killed by a band of Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Around 12,000 people had lost their lives to Maoist violence in last 20 years, he said, expressing "confidence that together, with the new strategy and new force, we will confront the Naxals and will be successful against them".

The home minister called for a strategic and unified command of all states to have a "unity for purpose".

The meeting will help firm up anti-Naxal strategy to fight the guerillas in their hideouts. It is expected to take a holistic review, including covering a wide canvas of security and development issues, particularly infrastructure building.

Topping the agenda is the issue of re-calibrating strategy to make it more effective and to minimise casualties.

District magistrates and superintendents of police of 35 worst-hit Naxal-affected districts along with heads of paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies are attending the high-level security meet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana's K.C. Rao and Andhra Pradesh's N. Chandrababu Naidu did not attend.

Tags: rajnath singh, naxals, anti-terrorism, maoists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vin Diesel honours Paul Walker while accepting MTV Generation Award

2

Beat the summer heat, relish your tastebuds with 'Yogi Mango'

3

Egypt: India to hold cultural fest to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary

4

Here's why you should change your password immediately

5

Woman flies over 4800 km in wrong direction on US airline flight

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham