Manipur: 4 security personnel injured in suspected IED blast

The area has been cordoned off as security sweeps are being conducted to ascertain no untoward elements still persist in the location.

Tengnoupal (Manipur): At least four security personnel were injured on Monday morning in a suspected IED blast, in Lokchao area of Tengnoupal district here.

Last month, a low-intensity IED blast was also reported at a place near the temporary ROP post of CI post-Lamlai in Imphal east district.

No casualty was reported in the blast, which the police suspect was triggered using a remote-controlled device.