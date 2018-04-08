The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018

India, All India

Rahul slams Amit Shah for equating parties with animals

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 3:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 3:15 am IST

Gandhi remarked sarcastically that according to Shah and the vision of BJP-RSS, there were only two non-animals in the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (centre), Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and others at Kurudumale Ganesha temple during an election campaign in Kolar. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (centre), Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and others at Kurudumale Ganesha temple during an election campaign in Kolar. (Photo: PTI)

Kolar Gold Fields (Karnataka): Describing BJP president Amit Shah’s remarks equating Opposition parties with dogs, cats, mongoose and snakes as a “disrespectful statement” which mirrored the leader’s “mentality,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the former saying he felt dalits, tribals and his party leaders were worthless.

During his interaction with the media here, Mr Gandhi remarked sarcastically that according to Mr Shah and the vision of BJP-RSS, there were only two non-animals in the country. “There is Mr Narendra Modi and there is Mr Amit Shah. Everybody else, as far as they are concerned, are animals,” he said and added, “It’s not only dalits, it’s tribals, it’s minorities  It’s Mr Advani, Mr Manohar Joshi, even Mr Gadkari. It’s everybody. The thing is that the BJP people internally don’t have guts to say it to you. They say it to us.”

At a rally in Mumbai to mark BJP's foundation day Friday, Mr Shah had equated Opposition parties to "snakes and mongoose" and "dogs and cats", who, despite their inherent differences, are seeking to unite to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Tags: amit shah, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

