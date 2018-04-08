Private channels may be forced to dump foreign satellites

Currently about 80 percent of all Indian broadcasters are operating on foreign satellites.

New Delhi: Private television channels may soon have to shift from foreign satellies to Indian owned and operated satellites to continue their operations in the country. The Narendra Modi government intends to offer "incentives" to broadcasters for shifting their operations to Indian owned communication satellites. The Department of Space and Union Information and Broadcasting ministry are are soon likely to finalise a proposal in this regard. The government had earlier unsuccessfully tried to pursuade broadcasters to Indian satellite platforms after "security" concerns were expressed by security agencies.

Top government sources told this newspaper that the government -- in consultation with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -- is are currently finalising a proposal to offer incentives to broadcast companies in an effort to woo them to the satellites operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation. Sources stated that the proposal to offer incentives was mooted after government requests for change to Indian platforms in the name of security concerns didn't attract this change. Industry sources stated that the move to shift channels is expected to have major financial implications for the networks.

"These changes could also entail additional problems as most networks have long term contracts for satellite operations," an industry source stated.

Currently about 80 percent of all Indian broadcasters are operating on foreign satellites. Out of 725 active channels, only about 150 are on Indian satellites.

It is learnt that as per a review of the policy on broadcasting permissions the Modi government wants more channels to operate through Indian satellite platforms after repeated concerns were expressed about the security aspects of channels operating from foreign satellite platforms .

Sources stated that over the past few months, all broadcasters who have applied for either new channels or changes in the name of existing channels have been denied permissions by Department of Space, with an explicit directive to move to Indian satellites.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -- which is also the regulatory body for the broadcasting sector -- has held wide spread consultations with the industry on the issue of broadcast permissions and a policy regarding the issue is expected to be unveiled soon.

Industry sources stated that the trouble for the broadcasting sector began after the I&B ministry in October last year reverted to the erstwhile practice of referring all applications seeking uplinking permissions, or change of teleport and/or satellite in respect of TV channels to DoS for its ‘no objection’. Various industry bodies have pointed out that this has resulted in permissions being denied to a majority of new channels and existing channels who have applied for new permissions.