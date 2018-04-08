The Asian Age | News

Dalits are being tortured after Bharat Bandh protests, says BJP MLA

PTI
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 10:20 am IST

'Reports pouring in that Dalits who participated in April 2 protests are being tortured,' the BJP lawmaker said in a tweet.

'Dalits are tortured at large scale after April 2 country-wide agitation. People from Barmer, Jalore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Karoli and other parts said that not only anti-reservationists but police are also beating and slapping false cases,' BJP parliamentarian Udit Raj said. (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: BJP parliamentarian Udit Raj on Saturday alleged that members of his Dalit community were being "tortured" in various parts of the country in the wake of the violent protests during the 'Bharat Bandh' earlier this week.

"Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped," he said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Dalits are tortured at large scale after April 2 country-wide agitation. People from Barmer, Jalore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Karoli and other parts calling that not only anti-reservationists but police also beating & slapping false cases," he said.

All these places, incidentally are parts of states ruled by the BJP.

A worker of a Dalit organisation run by him in Gwalior was being tortured even though he had not done anything wrong, Udit Raj said.

He represents North West Delhi in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: 9 die as dalit protests turn violent

Dalit protesters had blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles in violent protests across seven states on April 2 against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, leaving at least 11 people dead and many injured.

Tags: bjp, udit raj, dalit rights, bharat bandh, sc/st (prevention of atrocities) act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

