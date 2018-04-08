The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

India, All India

Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri train roll down 15km without engine

ANI
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 12:07 pm IST

Seven officials suspended, close shave for passengers as the train rolling down was stopped by putting wooden blocks on the track.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday at Titlagarh, 400 km from Bhubaneswar. (Photo: Representational)
 The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday at Titlagarh, 400 km from Bhubaneswar. (Photo: Representational)

Titlagarh: A major train accident was averted when coaches of an Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side in Odisha's Titlagarh was stopped by putting wooden blocks on the track late on Saturday.

The train had rolled down for 15 kilometres without any engine, following which two employees, who didn't follow the engine shunting procedure, two engine drivers and three carriage-repairing staffers were suspended.

General Manager of East Coast Railway Shri Umesh Singh called for immediate corrective action and stringent exemplary action in this case.

Chief Safety Officer of East Coast Railway SS Mishra advised a special safety drive at all stations over East Coast.

"A case of rolling down of coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express towards Kesinga side had occurred. This happened due to non-application of skid-brake on the wheels of the coaches by staff concerned," the East Coast Railway said in a statement.

All passengers are safe, the statement added.

The incident took placed at around 10 pm on Saturday at Titlagarh, 400 km from Bhubaneswar. At Titlagarh usually, the engine reversal of the train takes place. When the engine is detached to be attached at the other end, the coaches should be secured with skids at the wheels. In this case, it appears that the skids have either not been placed or placed improperly.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sambalpur has ordered a senior officer-level enquiry into the incident.

Tags: indian railways, railway accidents, odisha, east coast railways
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

SC to have creche for lawyer parents, staff, advocates from May 1

2

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

3

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

4

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

5

Shocking: Killer artist ate farmer before using his blood, ashes to create painting

more

Editors' Picks

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

more

ALSO FROMLife

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham