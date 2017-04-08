The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

India, All India

Yoga, traditional values can help beat depression, says President

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 6:22 am IST

The problem of depression often gets ignored due to lack of understanding on the part of the family members.

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Making a case for traditional Indian values and yoga, President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday called for their use to support people suffering from mental health disorders. On World Health Day, which is focusing on depression this year, the President noted that social stigma attached to such conditions remains a “major” problem in India.

The President pointed out that this condition is the most common form of mental health disorders and asked medical fraternity to focus on traditional support systems, social support systems and spiritual beliefs and practices in providing well-being to all. He appealed to health professionals to “think globally and act locally” and come together to meet the challenges of depression.

“Out of all mental health disorders, depression is probably the most common. As per the National Mental Health Survey 2015-16 conducted by National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, 5.2 per cent of the Indian adult population suffers from depression in some form or other,” he said.

“The problem of depression often gets ignored due to lack of understanding on the part of the family members. The social stigma attached to a mental disorder is also a major problem in India. However, people have now started talking about these issues, leading to greater awareness,” he said while addressing a summit. The President said the world made a commitment in the form of Sustainable Development Goals, in which mental health and well-being figure prominently.

He said looking at the scale of the problems, the task seems “challenging”. “Indian values with family systems can be good mechanisms to support those suffer from mental disorders.”

Tags: pranab mukherjee, world health day, yoga
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

2

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

3

Reliance Jio eyes laptop segment, to make Apple MacBook-like devices

4

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

5

Watch: MS Dhoni pulls Kevin Pietersen’s leg during RPSG vs MI IPL tie

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham