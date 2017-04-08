The Asian Age | News

Probing shootout of Indian in US; Embassy helping family: Sushma

PTI
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 12:21 pm IST

26-year-old Vikram Jaryal, was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers, when he was working at a gas station of a family friend.

 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India has received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the death of its national in the US' Washington state and is coordinating with the investigative agencies, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

The Minister also said that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco is helping the family of 26-year-old Vikram Jaryal, who was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers.

"I have received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the tragic death of Indian national Vikram Jaryal in Washington State USA," Swaraj tweeted.

"The victim was only 26 years old and had reached US only 25 days back. He was working at the gas station of a family friend," she said in a series of tweets.

Jaryal, who worked as a clerk at AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when the incident happened. His family had yesterday sought Swaraj's help to bring his body back.

"On 6 April two miscreants entered the shop at 1:30 am. They snatched cash from victim and shot on his chest. This resulted in his death," Swaraj said.

"We are coordinating with the investigative agencies. They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits," she said

"Our consulate in San Francisco is helping the family and following this up with the Police authorities," she added.

Jaryal hailed from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

