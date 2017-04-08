National awards: Akshay Kumar wins best actor for Rustom

The awards also saw Bollywood movies such as Pink, Neerja and Dangal score in key categories.

New Delhi: Regional cinema dominated the 64th National Film Awards announced on Friday where Marathi movie Kaasav bagged the best feature film honour with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar winning the best actor award for his portrayal of a naval officer in Rustom.

The awards also saw Bollywood movies such as Pink, Neerja and Dangal score in key categories. Akshay, 49, took to Twitter to express his gratitude over his surprise win.

“Thank you is a very small word right now but I don’t know how else to express how I am feeling right now... ‘Rustom’ was a very special role to play. Being able to wear the uniform of Indian Navy itself is a huge honour, even if it’s just for a role,” Akshay said in a video message.

The actor said Sonam Kapoor, who received a special mention for her role in Neerja, was shooting with him and it was a double celebration for them on the sets of Padman.

Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, was named the best Hindi film. It is based on the 1986 hijacking incident during which flight attendant Neerja Bhanot was killed by terrorists while saving passengers. “This is huge. Here is to Neerja Bhanot and her family,” Madhvani told agencies.

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, a female-centric courtroom drama, won the award for best film on social issues. Producer Shoojit Sircar dedicated the award to his team and Bachchan, saying it would not have been possible to make the female-centric drama without the actor’s support.

Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim was chosen as the best supporting actress for her role in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, while Nagesh Kukunoor’s Dhanak was named the best children’s film. Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay won the best special effects award.

The 11-member jury, headed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, named Surabhi C.M. as the best actress for her role in Malayalam film Minnaminungu-The Firefly.

“I never expected this award. I expected only a jury mention. I am extremely happy and stunned,” Surabhi, who is away in Muscat as part of a programme, said.

“Kasaav”, this year’s best feature film winner by Sunil Sukhtankar and Sumitra Bhave, revolves around the issue of depression and environment conservation. The film’s team is hopeful that the win will give the movie a much-deserved boost ahead of its release.

“Kasaav got the best film award which is a great thing but another point of happiness is that the film deals with the theme of depression. The award definitely gives a boost to Marathi cinema. It is a proud moment for us,” co-director Sunil Sukthankar said.

Besides Kasaav, Rajesh Mapuskar won the best director award for his film Ventilator. The movie, produced by actress Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu, won three awards. Ventilator also won the best editing and the best final mixed track award. The best adapted screenplay went to Dashakriya, which was also chosen as the best Marathi film, while its star Manoj Joshi was named the best supporting actor.

Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikooram won the best original screenplay award and the best dialogues went to Telugu movie Peli Chuplu. Special Jury award went to Mohanlal for his notable work in films like Pulimurugan,

Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. Nargis Dutt award for the best feature film on national integration went to Assamese film Dikchow Banat Palaax, while the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to Telugu film Sathmanam Bhavathi.

The state of Uttar Pradesh was chosen as the most film friendly state. Tamil movie 24 won for the best cinematography and production design.

The awards for the best male playback singer went to Sundharayyar for Tamil movie Joker for the song Jasmine E, while the best female playback singer award went to Iman Chakraborty for Tumi Jaake from the Bengali movie Praktan.

Babu Padmanabha won the best music direction award for Kannada film Allama, while there was a tie in the best lyrics category — Vairamuthu won for Entha Pakkam from the Tamil film Dharma Durai and Anupam Roy for Tumi Jaake Bhalo Basho from Praktan. Allama also won the award for best make-up. The best child artist award was shared by Adhish Praveen, Nur Islam, Saimul Alam and Manohara K. Indira Gandhi Award for the best debut film of a director went to Bengali movie Alifa by Deep Choudhary.

Peter Hein of Pulimurugan was named the best stunt choreographer, while Jayadevan won the best sound designer award for the Malayalam movie Kaadu Pookunna Neram.

Raju Sundaram won the best choreography award for his work in Telugu film Janatha Garage. Best costume designer award went to Sachin for the Marathi film Cycle.

Mahayodha Rama won the best animation film award while Loktak Lairembee won the best environment conservation /preservation. Hindi films Kadvi Hawa and Mukthi Bhawan received special mentions. The National Film Awards will be handed out to the winners by President Pranab Mukherjee in a ceremony on May 3.