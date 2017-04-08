The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

India, All India

‘Clear violation of rules’: LG asks AAP to surrender Delhi office

PTI
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 11:12 am IST

Public Works Department gave an opinion that the ‘accommodation was allotted violating the rules’.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday cancelled the office allotment to the ruling AAP, stating it was made in "clear violation" of rules, as powers on land in the national capital are vested with the Centre.

Sources in the LG's office told PTI that Baijal had also sought opinion of the Public Works Department on the issue, which gave an opinion that the "accommodation was allotted violating the rules".

"The accommodation allotment to the AAP by the government was in clear violation of laid down rules as powers related to land in Delhi are vested with the Centre," a source said.

The allotment of the accommodation was one of the "irregularities" pointed out by a three-member panel, headed by V K Shunglu, constituted by the then LG Najeeb Jung to examine files related to the decisions taken by the AAP government.

On March 29, Baijal had also directed the Delhi chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for advertisements projecting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party, allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

In November 2015, the AAP government had approved a policy for land allotment to state parties.

The Kejriwal government then allotted a bungalow to the AAP on Rouse Avenue early last year. The bungalow was earlier allotted to Asim Ahmed Khan, the then Delhi Minister, who was sacked over graft charges.

Addressing a rally in Nangloi, Kejriwal said that he and his Cabinet ministers were being targeted by using the CBI.

"The LG and the BJP locked our party office. They want to close our office. They made the CBI raid my office. They only found me as the corrupt person in the country, but found nothing but four mufflers," Kejriwal said.

His deputy Manish Sisoda said his party has waged a war against the corrupt and the struggle would continue even if everything is taken away from them.

Hitting out at the LG and the Centre, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP was not allowing the AAP to work for the people in the national capital.

"I want to know, what is the personal enmity with Aam Aadmi Party? Why is the party being targeted and why this discrimination against us?”

"I want to know whether a party which has got huge mandate from the people and won 67 out of 70 seats cannot have its office in the state?" Singh asked.

He said while the BJP has been alloted a bungalow on the Pant Marg, former LG Jung had also allotted land to the saffron party on DDU Marg, which was originally earmarked for a school. The BJP said allotment of an accommodation for office to the AAP was a "criminal breach of trust and illegal encroachment of the property".

"No sanction was taken from the Urban Development Ministry, the authority concerned, before for the move. Land is not a subject for the Delhi government. Even the Delhi government's PWD has flagged the allotment proposal," Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said.

"Installation of furniture and electrical fittings made in the government bungalow was turned into party office on public expense. This was against the norms. PWD raised objections, but they were ignored by the Chief Minister," Gupta added.

AAP leader Ashish Khetan said, when "smaller parties" can have offices in the national capital, why can't a state party that has an overwhelming majority in the Delhi Assembly have the same.

Tags: aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL: Shah Rukh and AbRam are ecstatic as they see their team cruise to victory

2

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

3

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

4

Reliance Jio eyes laptop segment, to make Apple MacBook-like devices

5

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham