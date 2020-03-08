Have you got the Covid callertune yet?

These mobile operators have started reaching out to people through mobile caller tunes, providing tips on the NCov infection

Spread of the deadly coronavirus is so fast and so is the misinformation about it. As a matter of priority, many companies are raising awareness about the virus COVID-19 which has created panic and fear among people. Indian telecom operators BSNL, Airtel and Reliance Jio among others have come up with an interesting way to create awareness among public.

These mobile operators have started reaching out to people through mobile caller tunes, providing tips on the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus infection, following a request by the union health ministry to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

"To educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of #COVIDー19, the Central government has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio phone connections. They have set coughing sounds as the default caller tune to educate people about the deadly virus" the health ministry Official twitted. This awareness message can be heard by anyone irrespective of their cellular network.

The coughing sound is followed by a message instructing people about the coronavirus. The message also advises people on various methods to stay safe and protected from COVID-19. However, it should be noted that the new caller tune is set for customers who didn't have a preset caller tune on their numbers.

The government’s outreach for Coronavirus outbreak comes after the number of cases in the country touched 39, with 16 being Italian tourists and the rest Indians. Out of the 23 Indians, five new coronavirus cases have surfaced in Kerala, where the first three cases of the killer virus in the country were reported.