The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

UP bypolls: Dalit ministers say Mayawati alliance with SP opportunistic

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 2:51 am IST

The SP and BSP had once come together in 1993, the results for which were for all to see, the Union minister said.

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party’s decision to support Samajwadi Party in two crucial bypolls in Uttar Pradesh is giving headaches not only to the Congress and the BJP but also the dalit alliance partners in the NDA government.

Two prominent dalit faces in the Union Cabinet Lok Janashakti Party’s Ramvilas Paswan and Republican Party of India(A)’s Ramdas Athawale said the SP-BSP alliance was “opportunistic” and sought to remind Ms Mayawati of the past acrimonious relationship between the two parties.

Union food and consumer affairs minister Ramvilas Paswan said it was an opportunistic alliance and reminded Ms Mayawati of how the SP had blocked a Bill which sought to provide reservation in promotion for government jobs.

“This alliance will not affect the BJP’s prospects in any way,” Mr Paswan told this newspaper.

He added that in India there was no one single dalit leader and in fact “dalits and minorities in the country thought that he (Paswan) is their well wisher and that he is the national leader”.

The SP and BSP had once come together in 1993, the results for which were for all to see, the Union minister said.

On similar lines, Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athavale said: “Mayawati has not taken the correct decision. He further went on to say that dalits in the country were not happy with the decision taken by Ms Mayawati.

Alliances being made by Ms Mayawati are being watched with keen eyes by both Opposition and ruling parties as Dalit votes are seen to be crucial in the 2019 battle. Though she suffered a rout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Ms Mayawati’s vote share has been intact.

The BSP has already announced a tie-up with the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka effectively making it a three-cornered fight between the ruling Congress, the BJP and the JD(S)-BSP in the state.

The Congress which had been in alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was caught off guard when the SP did not accept its offer of contesting one seat each in the byelections to Phulpur and Gorakhpur and instead decided to go with BSP.

Tags: up bypolls, mayawati, ramvilas paswan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

2

Australian beach goers chance upon oldest 'message in a bottle'

3

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

4

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

5

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham