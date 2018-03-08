The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul’s big plan to revamp Cong faces resistance from party veterans

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 11:58 am IST

Cong chief Rahul Gandhi’s plan to hold elections to the 12 positions in the CWC is facing resistance from senior party leaders.

Soon after his elevation as Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi made it clear that he was keen on democratising the key decision-making body by getting half the members elected. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Soon after his elevation as Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi made it clear that he was keen on democratising the key decision-making body by getting half the members elected. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: A first big attempt of Rahul Gandhi to bring an internal change in the functioning of party since taking over as Congress president is not finding many supporters from within the party, especially senior leaders.

Rahul Gandhi’s intention to hold elections to the 12 positions in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, is facing resistance from veterans of the party.

Soon after his elevation as Congress chief, the 47-year-old made it clear that he was keen on democratising the key decision-making body by getting half the members elected. The CWC has 24 members and is headed by the Congress president.

If Rahul holds elections for the CWC, he will be breaking from the pratice followed by his predecessor and mother Sonia Gandhi, who preferred to nominate all the members of the body during her 19-year-old run.

Even though the Congress constitution prescribes election, senior party leaders are said to be against Rahul’s idea and want the nominations system to continue.

The Congress' rule book says 10 members of the CWC are to be elected by delegates and the party president can nominate another 10. The committee must have at least 20 members; it often includes more as permanent invitees.

Quoting sources, a report by NDTV said, Congress's senior leaders argue that elections were held in the party in 1992 and 1997, when leaders weren't ready to accept the leadership of chiefs like PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri and forced an election as a show of strength.

However, as there is no real challenge to Rahul Gandhi and his leadership, the old guard says, he should have a free hand to choose members to head the party's highest forum.

The decision of holding polls or not will be finally decided during the party’s plenary session which is scheduled to be held next week.

Meanwhile, the veterans have started a campaign and are trying to garner support for their view that suggests nominating members to the CWC.

Rahul has always favoured elections for all party organisations. As Congress vice-president, he made a beginning in this direction by holding internal elections in the Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, congress working committee, nsui
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

2

5 gang members in Brazil break into airport, drive off with USD 5 million

3

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at a theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

4

These apps can ease your commute on International Women’s Day 2018

5

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham