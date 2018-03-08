The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, All India

Neiphiu Rio sworn in as Nagaland CM, 1st leader to take oath outside Raj Bhavan

ANI
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 1:13 pm IST

In a first, CM and council of ministers of a newly-elected govt in Nagaland took oath in full public view at the Kohima Local Ground.

Nagaland Governor PB Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Neiphiu Rio and his 11 Council of Ministers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Nagaland Governor PB Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Neiphiu Rio and his 11 Council of Ministers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kohima: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio took over as Chief Minister of Nagaland on Thursday.

Governor PB Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rio and his 11 Council of Ministers.

In a first, the chief minister and council of ministers of a newly-elected government in Nagaland took oath in full public view at the Kohima Local Ground.

The venue holds significance as the announcement of Nagaland's statehood on December 01, 1963 was made from here by the then president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The swearing-in ceremonies in Nagaland have so far been high-profile shows at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, with VVIPs, VIPs and top bureaucrats in attendance.

However, this time common people were also invited to the ceremony through newspaper advertisements issued by the State Department of Information and Public Relations.

The NDPP, in alliance with the BJP, took over the reins of the north-eastern state with the support of 32 MLAs.

The NDPP- BJP alliance government is being formed in the state under the banner of People's Democratic Alliance.

The Governor has asked the newly-elected Chief Minister to prove his majority on the House floor on or before March 16.

Quitting its 15-year-old alliance with the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF), the BJP contested 2018 Nagaland assembly elections in alliance with the NDPP.

The BJP won 11 seats, NDPP 16 seats, Naga People's Front (NPF) 27 seats and others four seats in the election, paving way for the Rio-led party to form government in India's oldest insurgency-hit state.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief Amit Shah were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Tags: amit shah, pb acharya, nirmala sitharaman, neiphiu rio
Location: India, Nagaland, Kohima

MOST POPULAR

1

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

2

5 gang members in Brazil break into airport, drive off with USD 5 million

3

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at a theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

4

These apps can ease your commute on International Women’s Day 2018

5

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham