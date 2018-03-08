The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, All India

Move Delhi HC for interim relief in INX Media case: SC to Karti Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 2:40 pm IST

SC requests Delhi HC to set up an appropriate bench to adjudicate the matter concerning Karti on Friday or Saturday.

Karti Chidambaram is accused of allegedly receiving Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media for helping it get FIPB clearance in 2007. (Photo: File)
 Karti Chidambaram is accused of allegedly receiving Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media for helping it get FIPB clearance in 2007. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Karti Chidambaram, who is in CBI custody in connection with the INX Media case, to approach Delhi High Court for interim relief in INX Media money laundering case.

The apex court directed Karti to move Delhi HC on Thursday itself and also requested acting chief justice to set up an appropriate bench to adjudicate the matter concerning Karti on Friday or Saturday.

The Supreme Court also allowed Karti to withdraw his plea related to money laundering case.

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered extended of Karti Chidambaram's custody by three more days after the Central Bureau of Investigation underlined that it had "concrete credible evidence collected recently" against him.

Also read: INX Media case: After 'new facts' claim, Karti sent to 3 more days of CBI custody

Karti's name had cropped up in the case which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister during the previous UPA regime.

The ED had alleged that INX Media had deliberately and in violation of the conditions of the approval made a downstream investment of 26 per cent in the capital of INX News Pvt Ltd without specific approval of FIPB, which included indirect foreign investment by some foreign investors, and generated Rs 305 crore foreign direct investment in INX Media Pvt Ltd against the approved foreign inflow of Rs 4.62 crore.

To wriggle out of the situation without any punitive action, INX Media entered into a criminal conspiracy with Karti, the ED has alleged. The FIPB unit of the finance ministry had not only granted illegal approval but also misinformed the investigation wing of Income Tax Department, it had alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: karti chidambaram, supreme court, inx media money laundering case, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

2

5 gang members in Brazil break into airport, drive off with USD 5 million

3

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at a theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

4

These apps can ease your commute on International Women’s Day 2018

5

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham