The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

India, All India

Beti bachao: Modi asks mothers-in-law to come forward, save girl child

PTI
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 4:59 pm IST

It is 'painful' that requests have to be made for protecting daughters and the girl child, Modi said.

'Mistakes committed by generations against the girl child has resulted in a kind of imbalance in society, and this needs to be corrected by new generations, Modi said on International Women's Day. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'Mistakes committed by generations against the girl child has resulted in a kind of imbalance in society, and this needs to be corrected by new generations, Modi said on International Women's Day. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said mothers-in-law should take the lead to protect the girl child and called upon them as well as state governments to create a mass movement.

The Prime Minister was in Rajasthan to launch the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) and announced the expansion of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme.

"Mistakes committed by generations against the girl child has resulted in a kind of imbalance in society, and this needs to be corrected by new generations," Modi said on International Women's Day.

He also encouraged people to take up the task of protecting the girl child and treating them equally.

"Daughters are neglected and killed, and it results in imbalance in society. Improvement does not come in just one generation, it takes time, but now we should decide that equal importance will be given to the girl child," he said.

It is "painful" that requests have to be made for protecting daughters and the girl child, Modi said. "I request all state governments to make it a mass movement," the prime minister said, calling upon mothers-in-law to take the lead in families to protect the girl child.

He said the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme was launched two years ago from Haryana.

The situation of the girl child was alarming in Haryana but now significant improvement has been noted under the programme, Modi said.

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is a social campaign of the Centre that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said the Centre had taken several initiatives for the welfare of women.

She said that a "historic" Bill would be introduced in Parliament to check trafficking of women and children.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje highlighted the state government's schemes and programmes, including the Rajshree Yojna for girls.

Before his address, the prime minister gave awards to Collectors of various districts for their performance under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme.

The Prime Minister also interacted with women and their children.

Tags: narendra modi, national nutrition mission, beti bachao beti padhao
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

Coca Cola gears up to launch alcoholic beverage in Japan

2

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

3

5 gang members in Brazil break into airport, drive off with USD 5 million

4

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at a theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

5

These apps can ease your commute on International Women’s Day 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham