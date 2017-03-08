Naveen, Nitish initiate talks on non-NDA president

In the Presidential election, each MLA vote carries a value proportionate to the population of the state as per 1971 Census.

New Delhi, Bhubaneswar: Wary of the BJP after suffering heavy losses in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal has begun parleys with other opposition parties to embarrass the NDA government at the centre by propping up a “secular” presidential candidate in July. BJD chief Biju Patnaik met Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday to take the matter forward.

In an unprecedented result, the BJP has performed exceptionally well in the just-concluded panchayat elections in the state. BJP has improved its tally by a whopping 850 per cent as compared with the 2012 elections. It has not just made major inroads into the areas of dominance of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s BJD but it has also become the main opposition party, pushing Congress to the third position.

Mr Kumar and JD(U) president Sharad Yadav were in the city to attend the last rites of former Lok Sabha Speaker Rabi Ray on Tuesday evening. Both leaders separately called on the Odisha chief minister.

“We are keeping a close eye on the outcome of the UP assembly polls after which we will decide our future course of action,” Mr Yadav said adding it is good if all the Janata Dal factions join hands.

Mr Kumar, according to sources is on a “mission mode” to cobble together a platform for a presidential candidate, has already met CPI-M, CPI, INLD. Interestingly, channels have also been opened with BJP alliance partners like Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal.

At the meeting held in Bhubaneswar, Mr Kumar and Mr Patnaik discussed a range of issues, chief among them was a joint candidate who would have the potential to defeat an NDA candidate, sources told this newspaper.

The electoral college through which the President is elected comprises 4,896 legislators — 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, and 4,120 MLAs. While MPs have an equal vote value, that of MLAs varies according to the population of the state.

In the Presidential election, each MLA vote carries a value proportionate to the population of the state as per 1971 Census.