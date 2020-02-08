Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, All India

Congress, others slams PSA against Omar, Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 8, 2020, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2020, 2:19 am IST

He said such steps are not good for democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)

SRINAGAR: Congress and several other Opposition parties have deplored the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to slap stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, terming the move as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘shocking’ and negation of government’s claims about normalcy in the Union Territory (UT).

“They remain incarcerated for past six months. During this period neither Omar Abdullah nor Mehbooba Mufti did anything – not even gave any statement — that could cause any law and order issue. Slapping PSA on them on false notions and merely on suspicion is violation of law and murder of democracy,” said National Conference (NC) MP Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi.

CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami asked, “Both Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and home minister, Amit Shah have been claiming both inside and outside Parliament that Kashmir Valley is quiet and peaceful. But if it is so, why do then our leaders continue to be in jail.”

He said detaining Mr Abdullah, Ms Mufti and two other mainstream leaders like Ali Muhammad Sagar and Muhammad Sartaj Madni under the PSA is “unfortunate and shocking”. He said such steps are not good for democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and that “making false claims will further alienate the people of the Valley who will definitely ask if booking leaders under the draconian law is a sign of normalcy.”

Tags: public safety act

Latest From India

Davinder Singh

Tainted J&K cop claims threat to life

The idol was fixed on the road, according to information furnished by Dr Shivakant Bajpai, superintending archaeologist of ASI Bangalore circle.

Rare ‘Lajja Gauri’ idol found on roadside in Udupi district

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Dhankar avoids confrontation

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo: PTI)

Mirwaiz calls for shutdown on February 9 & 11

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham