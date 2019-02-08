VK Singh seeks action against ‘coup’ planters

Addressing a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Mr Singh said that Indian Army loves the country and can never go against it.

New Delhi: Union minister and former Army chief V. K. Singh on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the alleged planting of false stories in media against him on an “attempted coup” during the UPA-II government in 2012.

“I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday asking for a thorough investigation at the highest level to expose these people who have committed treason against the country,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Mr Singh said that Indian Army loves the country and can never go against it.

His reaction came after a recent media report alleged that a few leaders of the UPA-II dispensation tried to establish a false narrative that the Army in 2011-12, then headed by him, was planning a “coup” to usurp the then Manmohan Singh government.

The minister of state for External Affairs told reporters that he had taken up the issue in 2012 as well when he wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about “coup” allegations being raised and asserting that those spreading such rumours should be charged with treason.

“At that time (in 2012), in clear words I had said that the Indian Army will never do anything unconstitutional. The sentiment was echoed by the then defence minister (A K Antony),” Mr Singh said.

“You cannot accuse the armed forces of a thing like this. I had written to the MHA in 2012 but no action was taken. Now this expose has come out,” the minister added.