SPs in MP may soon lose power to invoke NSA

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 6:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 6:33 am IST

NSA was invoked against 22 people on the charge during the 15-year-BJP regime in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: ANI)
Bhopal: The Kamal Nath government is seriously contemplating to strip district police chiefs of the power to invoke National Security Act (NSA) in the wake of controversy over detention of three youths under NSA in connection with an alleged cow slaughter incident in Khandwa in the state, a couple of days ago.

Authoritative sources in state government disclosed to this newspaper here on Thursday that the state government was mulling to review the whole matter and vest the power of invoking NSA to director general of police (DGP) of the state only.

“District police chiefs will be stripped of power of invoking NSA. The Act cannot be enforced by the superintendents of police (SPs) of districts without sanction from the DGP”, a senior police officer here revealed requesting not to be quoted.

The move by Khandwa district superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna to invoke NSA against the three accused, Nadeem, Shakeel and Azam in the incident recently has irked a section of ruling Congress, particularly the leaders of a minority community and also triggered howl of protests from human rights activists.

The accused were first booked under MP Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, but later slapped with NSA.

Recovery of carcass of a cow in Moghat area in Khandwa district last week sparked tension in the communally sensitive region with Bajrang Dal threatening to hit the streets if the accused were not arrested. Later, police arrested the three accused at different places.

The previous BJP government in the state had invited criticism from several quarters including the civil rights activists for invoking NSA “liberally” on cow-slaughter charges.

NSA was invoked against 22 people on the charge during the 15-year-BJP regime in the state. People detained under NSA was invoked are deprived of applying bail for one year.

