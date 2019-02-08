Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

India, All India

Simultaneous elections 'desirable goals', says CEC Sunil Arora

ANI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 10:51 am IST

The EC has proposed to institute an annual lecture in memory of the country's first chief election commissioner Sukumar Sen.

CEC Sunil Arora said, 'It's a very desirable goal, but for that, political systems of the country will have to take steps to align the life of a state assembly with the life of Parliament.' (Photo:File)
 CEC Sunil Arora said, 'It's a very desirable goal, but for that, political systems of the country will have to take steps to align the life of a state assembly with the life of Parliament.' (Photo:File)

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday said that simultaneous elections are "desirable goals", but for that, the political system of the country will have to take steps to align the life of a state assembly with the life of Parliament.

"Till 1967, we had elections simultaneously. For various reasons, the cycle got disrupted in 1967. It's a very desirable goal, but for that, political systems of the country will have to take steps to align the life of a state assembly with the life of Parliament," EC's CEC Sunil Arora said during a book launch event.

On electoral reforms, the Chief Election Commissioner said: "We have had a meeting with the current law secretary about 10 days back on the reforms which have been suggested at different times. I think they're now trying to expedite the same. It was a very detailed meeting."

EC's CEC Sunil Arora said that the Election Commission has proposed to institute an annual lecture in memory of the country's first chief election commissioner Sukumar Sen so as to build awareness about his contributions to the electoral system. Sen served as the first EC's CEC from March 21, 1950 to December 19, 1958, overseeing the first general elections in 1952.

Tags: sunil arora, election commission, simultaneous elections, sukumar sen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy releases an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between BJP State Chief BS Yeddyurappa and JDS MLA Naganagowda Kandkur's son Sharana where Yeddyurappa made an offer Rs 25 lakh and ministerial post for his father. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kumaraswamy releases audio clip, claims ‘Yeddyurappa trying to poach MLAs’

Union minister and former Army chief VK Singh on Thursday said he has written to the prime minister asking for a high-level probe into the alleged planting of false stories (Photo:PTI)

General VK Singh writes to PM Modi seeking probe for 2012 coup charges

According to officials, the party office in the state has been revamped and preparations are on in full swing to welcome the newly-appointed general secretaries.(Photo: File)

Priyanka to hit Lucknow roads with Scindia, Rahul on Feb 11

Condemning the incident, the CM asked the police to work in coordination with the paramilitary force to check such attacks in future. (Representational Image)

3 Assam Rifles jawans among 4 injured in twin blasts at Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple slams down apps that secretly record iPhone screens

2

Apple to contribute to US teen's education for spotting FaceTime bug

3

Please keep your seatbelts on

4

6 of 10 parents don’t monitor the content their kids view online

5

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham