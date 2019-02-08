Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:31 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to Rafale debate

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 5:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 5:03 am IST

The Congress President challenged him to a debate on issues like national security, Rafale and the economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Accusing the RSS of trying to capture all the institutions of the Country, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his party’s governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh will remove the organisation’s loyalists from the system if voted to power.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi  for calling him a “coward”, the Congress President challenged him to a debate on issues like national security, Rafale and the economy.

“I know his (Modi) character after fighting him for five years. He is a coward. When someone stands up to him, he runs away,” Mr Gandhi said at a convention of the party’s minority cell here.

Mr Gandhi claimed that there was fear written large on the PM’s face. “He now knows you can’t rule India by dividing people. The image of Narendra Modi is finished,” the Congress President declared.

Claiming that RSS was attempting to capture institutions from the judiciary to the Election Commission, Mr Gandhi said: “We will ensure that RSS people put in institutions are removed.”

He also alleged that while China sent its army to Doklam, the prime minister flew to China and held a summit without an agenda.  He had folded his hands in front of China.

