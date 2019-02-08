Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

India, All India

MHA likely to strip top Bengal cops of medals

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 6:38 am IST

Centre may also ban these officers for a certain period from serving on a Central deputation.

In addition, the home ministry has already asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar for participating in Ms Banerjee’s dharna claiming it to be a violation of All India Service Rules.
 In addition, the home ministry has already asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar for participating in Ms Banerjee’s dharna claiming it to be a violation of All India Service Rules.

New Delhi: The Union home ministry is expected to initiate disciplinary action, ranging from stripping off meritorious awards and removing the officers from the list of seniority, against five senior police officers of West Bengal, including the state police chief Virendra Kumar, on charges of participating in the dharna of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Apart from Mr Kumar,  action is also expected against four other IPS officers : ADG-Security Vineet Kumar Goyal, ADG-Law and Order Anuj Sharma, Commissioner of Police (Bidhan Nagar) Gyanwant Singh and  additional commissi-oner of Kolkata police Supratim Sarkar.

In addition, the home ministry has already asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar for participating in Ms Banerjee’s dharna claiming it to be a violation of All India Service Rules.

Sources claimed home ministry action against the five “delinquent’’ officers include withdrawing medals or decorations had been conferred on them for meritorious services as well as removing their names from Centre’s empanelled or seniority list. Centre may also ban these officers for a certain period from serving on a Central deputation.

In addition, the Centre is also planning to issue an advisory to all states to ensure that officers of uniformed forces strictly follow all service rules and maintain decorum.

The home ministry had on Tuesday asked the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rajeev Kumar  on grounds of  “indiscipline and violation of services rules.” Though sources claimed it was unlikely that the state government may initiate any action against any of the police officers. The ministry in its communication had claimed that every member of the service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing which is unbecoming of a member of the service, no member of the service shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics, nor shall he take part in, or subscribe in aid of, or assistant in any other manner, any political movement or political party.

Tags: union home ministry, mamata banerjee, west bengal cops
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Amid Mamata row, PM Modi to visit West Bengal

According to the SP, he visited the village where the incident had occurred and also met the victim’s family. (Representational Image)

Bihar girl raped in front of dad

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: ANI)

SPs in MP may soon lose power to invoke NSA

Karti Chidambaram

ED grills Karti Chidambaram for 6 hrs over money laundering

MOST POPULAR

1

Please keep your seatbelts on

2

6 of 10 parents don’t monitor the content their kids view online

3

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

4

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

5

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham