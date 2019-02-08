Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, All India

'Independent' CBI should raid Prime Minister's Office: Kejriwal on Rafale report

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 4:51 pm IST

Sanjay Singh said he will file a case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the new 'expose' on Rafale deal.

An
 An "independent" CBI should raid the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), seize files and make arrests in connection with the Rafale fighter jet deal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: An "independent" CBI should raid the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), seize files and make arrests in connection with the Rafale fighter jet deal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday.

His party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he will file a case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the new "expose" on Rafale deal.

"In the light of today's expose on Rafale, 'independent' CBI should raid PMO, seize all the files related to Rafale and make arrests just like they raided my office and residence and Kolkata police commissioner(sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

The AAP's attack came after a report was published by The Hindu newspaper on Friday which claimed the Defence Ministry raised strong objections to "parallel discussions" conducted by the PMO during the negotiations over the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal between India and France.

Singh maintained that his party was the first to flag Rafale deal "scam" as he cited a letter written by him to the Chief Vigilance Commissioner(CVC), the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) and the CAG last year.

"The truth that has come to the fore now has exposed real the face of Modi. We have been saying from day first that there is a scam of Rs 36,000 crore," Singh alleged at a press conference. Singh said he will file a complaint at the North Avenue police station against Modi in connection with the emerging "facts" in the matter.

"If police does not register a case, we will approach the court," he said.

Singh was one of the petitioners before the Supreme Court, seeking a probe in the alleged "scam" in the Rafale deal.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta demanded seizure of all documents quoted by The Hindu newspaper by the CBI so that no "tampering" is done to "dilute the seriousness" of the matter. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the PMO was directly involved in negotiations with the French on the Rafale deal and the prime minister was guilty in the "scam". The Rafale deal issue rocked the Lok Sabha as well, with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissing the media report as "flogging a dead horse" and slamming the opposition for playing into the hands of vested interests.

Tags: rafale deal, arvind kejriwal, sanjay singh, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless. (Photo: PTI)

Muzaffarnagar riots: Life imprisonment to all 7 convicts

Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mamata govt defamed West Bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works (File Photo)

Kejriwal's car attacked in Narela, no casualties: Official

There cannot be a deal in a Congress government without any commission, Javadekar alleged. (Photo: File)

Rahul's allegations in Rafale deal 'another lie from his manufacturing factory': BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

2

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

3

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

4

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

5

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham