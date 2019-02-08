Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

India, All India

Gujjars start dharna demanding reservation by sitting on railway tracks in Rajasthan

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 7:14 pm IST

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla after holding a ‘Maha Panchayat’ started sit-in along with his supporters, blocking trains.

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jaipur: Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla Friday started a dharna along with his supporters on the railway tracks in Rajasthan’s Swai Madhopur district, demanding reservation for five communities including Gujjars.

Bainsla last month gave a 20-day “ultimatum” to the state government to clear its stand on reservation to the communities in government jobs and educational institutes, failing which he threatened of reviving the quota agitation.

As the deadline lapsed Friday, Bainsla after holding a ‘Maha Panchayat’ at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district, started the sit-in along with his supporters, blocking trains.

 “Things are changing fast. I have not come here but the crowd has brought me on the railway tracks. People cannot be fooled all the time. It is a fight to do or die. State government should stand on its promise. It will be a peaceful protest. I will lead the protest and the youths will support,” Bainsla told reporters.

As the protest started, high-level meetings were held in the state capital to find out ways to pacify the agitators.

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions.

Currently, these communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent under the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation.

Tags: gujjar, reservation in jobs, obc
Location: India, Rajasthan

Latest From India

She added: 'From RBI to CBI, why is everybody saying bye-bye to him (Prime Minister Modi)?' (Photo: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi, calls him 'mad-dy babu'

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday mocked the Modi government for announcing support of Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers when it allegedly wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Modi govt wrote off 3.5 lakh crore debt of industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

'Show your real face': HD Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

Rafale chief negotiator condemns attempts to malign deal

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

2

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

3

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

4

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

5

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham