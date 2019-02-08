Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 03:54 AM IST

India, All India

Congress says it will scrap talaq law, faces BJP flak

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 2:39 am IST

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev alleged the Triple Talaq Bill is yet another tool of PM Narendra Modi to put Muslim men behind the bars.

Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev (Photo: ANI)
 Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bringing back memories of the mid-1980s Shah Bano case, when the Rajiv Gandhi government was accused of failing Muslim women, Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev declared on Thursday that the party would scrap the new triple talaq law if it was voted to power.

“A lot of people told us that women will be empowered if the Triple Talaq Bill is passed. But we opposed that law because it is a weapon Narendra Modiji has prepared to put Muslim men in jail and make them stand in police stations,” Ms Dev said.

Addressing the Congress’ minority wing convention here, the Congress MP from Silchar alleged that Prime Minister Modi had created an atmosphere where Muslim women were being pitted against Muslim men through the triple talaq law. Claiming that Muslim women from all parts of the country had written “crores of letters, carrying out signature campaigns and rebelling against” the law, she said: “The Congress Party stood up and opposed it in Parliament. I promise you that the Congress government will come in 2019 and we will scrap this law. But it is also certain that whatever law is brought for women’s empowerment, by whichever government, the Congress will support it.”

Attacking the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for its appeasement politics, the BJP on Thursday accused it of having no regard for the Supreme Court, and also hit out at Mr Gandhi for using “inappropriate words” against Mr Modi, saying it showed the Congress president’s “mentality and nervousness”.

Launching a scathing attack on the PM, the Congress president had called him a “darpok” (coward), and dared him to a five-minute face-to-face debate on issues like Rafale and national security. He also said the RSS was trying to capture the country’s institutions and said that his party’s governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would remove the Sangh’s loyalists from the system.

It may be recalled that Shah Bano was a controversial maintenance lawsuit in which the Supreme Court delivered an order favouring maintenance given to an aggrieved divorced Muslim woman. The then Congress government, led by Rajiv Gandhi, gave into the pressure of Muslim orthodoxy and enacted a law with its most controversial aspect being the right to maintenance for the period of iddat after the divorce, and shifting the onus of maintaining her to her relatives or the waqf board.

Tags: triple talaq case, sushmita dev
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Congress headquarters for a meeting of general secretaries in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka to join Rahul in UP road show on February 11

Robert Vadra leaves after appearing before the ED in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

ED grills Robert Vadra for 8 hours, more in store

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

Angry SC transfers Bihar shelter home case to Delhi court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In poll pitch from LS, PM slams anti-BJP front, mocks Rahul

MOST POPULAR

1

Please keep your seatbelts on

2

6 of 10 parents don’t monitor the content their kids view online

3

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

4

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

5

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham